October 26, 2023

Clifton Events

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be sponsoring a family trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Join us for some shopping, apples, and fun. Peddler’s Village, in Lahaska PA, has something for everyone from 70 specialty shops and six restaurants to Giggleberry Fair family entertainment center. Participate in the Apple Festival featuring scrumptious apple treats including apple butter, apple cider, apple dumplings, apple fritters and everyone’s favorite apples dipped in caramel! Take home a bushel fresh from the orchard. Live entertainment and apple pie-eating contests add to the festivities of this traditional autumn celebration.

The cost is $20.00 per person. Shopping and food is at your own expense and time during the day. Participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Bus departs from the Lester Herrschaft Center (Senior Center) parking lot located at Linzenbold Drive and Dog Pound Road. There will be a pre-trip meeting at 8:15 a.m. in the Senior Center. Busses will leave at 8:30 a.m. sharp and return approximately 6:45 p.m. (you must report back to the bus promptly at 5:00 p.m. for departure from Peddlers Village). Participants will be transported in a school bus with limited seating.

Pre-registration is required and can be done either online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor. Online registration deadline is October 27th or earlier if the bus is filled. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.