Fall Semester Polish Language and Culture Classes

July 29, 2023

The Washington, D.C. Polish Language Program provides an opportunity for students of Polish at all levels to enhance their command of this rich Slavic language and knowledge of its culture. Whether a complete beginner looking for conversational skills or a professional seeking to gain facility with more focused vocabulary, the Washington, D.C. Polish Language Program provides an affordable and convenient means of acquiring the language skills and cultural background knowledge students need.

Three or four levels of Polish are usually offered in addition to an occasional Immersion Course.

All classes include instruction in essential aspects of Polish history, culture, customs and traditions. Textbooks are supplemented with literary materials as well as music and videos.

14 WEEKS: Sept. 11- Dec. 14, 2023

Please join our Fall Polish Classes!

All classes are conducted via Zoom

at 6:30 pm – 8:20 pm

Classes Offered:

Beginners Polish I – Thursdays (Sept. 14 – Dec. 14)

This class offers an introduction to Polish language; designed for students with no previous knowledge of Polish. The class provides basic instructions to develop speaking and understanding skills in everyday situations. Simple elements of Polish grammar are introduced as well.

Beginners II – Wednesdays (Sept. 13 – Dec. 13)

(prerequisite: Beginners Polish I or equivalent)

The class is designed for students who completed one or two semesters of Polish (or equivalent). We focus on developing our communication skills and on vocabulary buidling, while adding more advanced concepts of Polish grammar.

​Intermediate – Tuesdays (Sept. 12 – Dec. 12)

(prerequisite: Beginners Polish II or equivalent)

We work with more complex Polish language materials, developing all four language skills: speaking, understanding, reading and writing. We work with a variety of texts.

​Advanced – Mondays (Sept. 11 – Dec. 11)

(prerequisite: Intermediate Polish or equivalent)

To obtain a Registration Form please email:

bernhardtbasia@gmail.com

More Information: www.learnpolishdc.org

Tel: 1-240-338-2592

Do zobaczenia na lekcji polskiego!