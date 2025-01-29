Extraordinary Exhibition At Clifton Arts Center

PostEagle January 29, 2025

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center is proud to present “Reach for the Stars”, an extraordinary exhibition featuring works by 10 independent artists from Wednesday, January 29th through Saturday, February 22nd. This dynamic showcase highlights the luminaries of contemporary art, offering a diverse and thought-provoking exploration of artistic expression today.

The featured artists include Mike Bertelli, Susan Fortgang, Karen Gentle, Robert Jessel, Mark Kurdziel, Richard Pitts, Anthony Santuoso, Robert Schecter, Kevin Wilson, and Marcin Wlodarczyk.

As part of the exhibition, the Arts Center invites the public to a special Meet & Greet Reception on Saturday, February 1st, from 1 PM to 4 PM. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be on Sunday, February 2nd from 1pm-4pm. Call the Arts Center to confirm. This unique event provides visitors the opportunity to engage directly with the talented artists behind the showcased works.

This curated exhibit celebrates 10 exceptional artists from the Metropolitan area—New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—who have emerged as “metro-stars” in the regional art scene. Through their distinctive works, visitors will embark on a journey of artistic discovery, reflecting on the evolution of art and its connection to contemporary society.

“Reach for the Stars” also marks a milestone for the City of Clifton Arts Center as it celebrates its 25th anniversary year, reinforcing its mission to create an interactive environment where the arts can flourish and bring communities together for the common good.

The gallery is open to the public from Wednesdays to Saturdays, 1 PM to 4 PM. For additional information, please contact the Clifton Arts Center office at 973-472-5499

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. The admission fee is suggested to be three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.