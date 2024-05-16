Explore Your Heritage – Journey to Poland

PostEagle

PostEagle May 12, 2024

May 12, 2024 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

We are thrilled to introduce an incredible opportunity offered for the first time by Heritage Polonia. It’s a 10-day immersive experience into Poland designed for young Americans of Polish origin or those interested in Poland. The Journey To Poland is slated for July 7-18, 2024

The American Institute of Polish Culture is excited to promote the Heritage Polonia Program bringing the beauty and rich history of Poland to young leaders.

The deadline for applications is May 20, 2024.

Heritage Polonia is a philanthropic organization sponsoring student trips to Poland, giving participants the opportunity to explore the country, its culture, and its rich heritage. Eligible candidates include young adult students, aged 18-26, with a Polish background or a deep interest in Poland.



Experience the journey of a lifetime! 10 Days in Poland: Embark on an unforgettable journey and create special memories as you explore Poland’s history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes.

Worry-Free Travel: Heritage Polonia will arrange roundtrip airfare, hotels, meals, travel, and events. You just pack your bags and prepare for an unforgettable adventure.

Are you ready? Learn more and apply!

Applications for the inaugural immersion trip are open now. The group will consist of 18 high-achievers and will visit Poland July 7-18, 2024. Visit www.heritagepolonia.com

The trip is sponsored by Heritage Polonia and FREE to participants.