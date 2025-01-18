Ex-Justice Official Flees Poland

Ex-justice official flees Poland, receives asylum in Hungary

Marcin Romanowski, a former Polish deputy Justice minister, has recently fled the country and received political asylum in Hungary. He had been wanted by the Tusk government for alleged involvement in a corruption scheme under the previous Law & Justice administration. Poland obtained a European Arrest Warrant for Romanowski who had managed to request and receive political asylum in Hungary. Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán said his country would always protect the politically persecuted. This was Poland’s second high-level defection of 2024 since last May when Warsaw judge Tomasz Szmydt fled the country and received asylum and citizenship in Belarus.

Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent