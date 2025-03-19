European Avant-Gardes Art & Graphic Design

The Polish American Arts Association is pleased to offer an opportunity to join a guided tour of Art and Graphic Design of the European Avant-Gardes, the inaugural exhibition of the Irene and Richard Frary Gallery located in Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

Photo: Art and Graphic Design, installation view. Photo courtesy Will Kirk, Johns Hopkins University.

Art and Graphic Design of the European Avant-Gardes presents rare, avant-garde artwork, books, photography, and ephemera from Russia, Ukraine, Eastern and Central Europe, and the Baltics from 1910 to 1941. The exhibition brings together more than 75 works—several of which have never been shown in North America—from the Frary Collections, spanning five diverse artistic movements: Futurism, Dadaism, Suprematism, Constructivism, and Surrealism.

The tour will take place on Friday, March 21, at 4:00 PM and will be led by Berlin-based curator Philipp Penka who will highlight some of the Polish works included in the exhibition.

To RSVP, please email paaa.wdc@gmail.com. Due to the limited number of spots available, please only register if you can make it and ensure you receive a confirmation email stating your reservation has been received.

