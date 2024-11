English Walnut Cake

INGREDIENTS

2/3 c. shortening

1 c. white sugar

1/4 c. brown sugar

2 1/2 c. sifted cake flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 c. milk

1 c. finely chopped walnuts

1 tsp. almond flavoring

4 egg whites

Cream shortening, gradually add sugar.

Beat until fluffy.

Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with milk.

Add nuts & flavoring.

Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites.

Pour into greased pan 8 x 8 by 3 1/2.

Bake in moderate oven 350˚ for 50 minutes.

Recipe by Eleanor Antosz