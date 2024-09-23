Clifton, NJ – Power of One, a local organization dedicated to mental health support, is excited to announce the start of the fall and winter schedule of their Stress, Anxiety, and Grief Support Group.

This peer-to-peer support group is open to anyone struggling with mental health challenges who feels isolated and alone.

A Safe Space for Healing and Connection:

“We understand that navigating mental health issues can be overwhelming,” says Kim Castellano, founder of Power of One and facilitator of the support group. “Our group provides a safe space for individuals to share their experiences, connect with others who understand, learn coping strategies, and connect to resources.”

The group offers a sense of belonging, helps reduce loneliness, and promotes overall well-being. Kim, who has personally overcome stress, anxiety, and grief, utilizes her life experiences and proven coaching techniques to guide participants towards managing their mental health and finding joy.

Empowering Individuals to Overcome Challenges:

Through the group, Kim aims to equip participants with the tools to address various life challenges such as job loss, divorce, single parenting, transitioning, workplace stress, and loneliness. Her message focuses on hope and empowerment, helping individuals discover their pathway to a more fulfilling life.

Join the Support Group:

The Stress, Anxiety, and Grief Support Group will meet bi-weekly on Thursdays at two locations in Clifton, NJ.

Daytime Session: Thursdays, 10:30 AM at Allwood Library (44 Lyall Rd, Clifton, NJ)

Thursdays, 10:30 AM at Allwood Library (44 Lyall Rd, Clifton, NJ) Evening Session: Thursdays, 6:30 PM at Clifton Senior Center (900 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ)

The group will meet on the following dates: October 10th & 24th, November 7th & 21st, December 12th, January 9th & 23rd.

To register for the support group, please visit: https://forms.gle/rKtWqivmT399mUwp8

Contact:

For further information, please contact Kim Castellano at info@powerofoneccom.org or call 862-239-5905.

###

About the Power of One:

The Power of One is a Clifton-based organization that empowers individuals to overcome mental health challenges and lead fulfilling lives. They provide a safe space for healing, connection, and personal growth through support groups, coaching, and workshops.