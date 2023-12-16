Emerging Global Workforce and Digitization

PostEagle

PostEagle December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

Thankfully, as a result of the expansion of the Internet and its associated technologies, individuals and organizations have been able to expand their human connection networks beyond their wildest dreams. In some cases, the growth and expansion of personal networks have expanded organically. It isn’t uncommon in the academic or higher education sector to connect with individuals with like-minded topics of research and science far beyond the walls of a university office. Many of these connections may not last, but every once in a while, a connection remains intact – and even grows and fosters greater interactions. In one such example, Stan Mierzwa from Kean University was initially introduced to an academic superstar based at the Warsaw University of Life Sciences. The initial interaction included Stan being invited to review submitted research publications for an upcoming conference to take place in the United States but organized and run by the Warsaw University of Life Sciences. This activity led to an introduction to Dr. Joanna Paliszkiewicz, a full professor and director at the European University whose history dates back to 1816. Dr. Paliszkiewicz has a remarkable track record of research, as well as an incredible list of conferences and events that she has organized and chaired. Such touchpoints and interactions can be terrifically valuable in the academic and research worlds because you never know where a good collaboration may emerge – and in this world, the long game is crucial.

Upcoming Event on International Global Workforce – Warsaw, Poland

For those readers of the Post Eagle with an interest in global digital transformation and collaboration and with a visit to Warsaw, Poland, consider the upcoming 2nd International Congress Blue & Grey Collar Workers Conference taking place May 8-11, 2024, at Warsaw University of Life Sciences Management Institute! Topics will include everything from the GIG Economy to Gender Equality, Post-Pandemic Management in Organizations, Cybersecurity and Privacy in Organizations, Information Management Systems, Error Management, and many other topics. The keynote speakers are aligned with a global footprint and include a variety of expert viewpoints and perspectives. For those readers who are pursuing their Ph.D. and looking for a more global network of collaborations, this may be a beneficial event to attend, if there is a possibility. Registration to the event will include a full conference pack of materials, a certificate of attendance, a pre-Congress workshop, a gala dinner, and participation in many social interaction activities during the event. If attendance in person is not possible, an online option exists for participation.

Photo: Dr. Joanna Paliszkiewicz

Produced by:

Stan Mierzwa, M.Sc.; Ph.D. Candidate; CISSP, Head Center for Cybersecurity & Lecturer, Kean University, USA

Bio Web Page – https://stanmierzwa.academic.ws

Photo: Dr. Joanna Paliszkiewicz, Ph.D.

Professor and Director, Management Institute, Warsaw University of Life Sciences, Poland

Bio Web Page – https://paliszkiewicz.pl/#about