NEW JERSEY – Seton Hall University’s Center for Catholic Studies and The G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture is pleased to share with you news about the following event: Elizabeth Ann Seton meets G.K. Chesterton — What They Might Say About Catholic Education Today.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 — 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm EDT – Location: University Center, 2nd Floor, Room 206

As part of Seton Hall’s Charter Day celebrations on Tuesday, April 8, the Center for Catholic Studies and the G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture will host a thought-provoking discussion on the state of Catholic higher education today, viewed through the perspectives of two monumental figures in Catholic theology and education: G.K. Chesterton and Elizabeth Ann Seton. This event is presented by the G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture and the Center for Catholic Studies

Dr. Dermot Quinn, D.Phil., historian and editor of The Chesterton Review and Catherine O’Donnell, Ph.D., award-winning author of Elizabeth Seton: American Saint, will share their expert insights into the lasting influence of these pioneers in Catholic Education and the enduring relevance of their ideas. The event will be moderated by Patrick Manning, Ph.D., director of the Center for Catholic Studies.

