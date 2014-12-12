Edward J. Loyas Scholarship Deadline

The Slavic Club welcomes all to apply for the Polish Edward J. Loyas Scholarship. Its deadline is April 22nd.

You don’t have to be Polish in order to take advantage of this generous, annual scholarship , but you need to:

1. Have a B or better overall GPA

2. Be an active Slavic Club member

3. And you need to write an essay (See the details mentioned on its application.)

Here is the link to its application: https://setonhall.formstack.com/forms/edwardloyas

And before you write your essay, please watch one of our former Slavic Club President’s speech pertaining to her receiving this scholarship, and what it has meant to her and her own family.

http://youtu.be/K-XBeKbFExc

It will give you an idea what to include in your own essay, which is a VERY important component of this application .

AND PLEASE MAKE YOUR ESSAY PERSONAL : How this scholarship would help you and your family financially, and with your education.….

The Committee for this Scholarship takes these essays VERY seriously, so please write yours from your heart, with some personal info. Also, your essay should be well written.

Good luck and take advantage of this scholarship EACH academic year.

For more information contact Anna Kuchta – anna.kuchta@shu.edu

