Educational Sleep Health Program

PostEagle

PostEagle July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center will be holding a FREE educational program on sleep health titled The Essential Role of Sleep and Wellbeing on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:00pm at Main Memorial Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton Registration is required; please call 973-470-5760 to register.

The American Heart Association (AHA) emphasizes that good sleep is essential for our health and emotional well-being. Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night, while babies and kids need more. According to the AHA, poor sleep can put someone at a higher risk for heart disease, cognitive decline and dementia, depression, high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, as well as obesity.

AHA recommends the following steps to encourage a good night’s rest:

Move it. Charge your phone or tablet device as far away from your bed as possible. The distance may also help you feel less overwhelmed in general.

Charge your phone or tablet device as far away from your bed as possible. The distance may also help you feel less overwhelmed in general. Dim it . Dim your screen or use a red filter app at night. The bright blue light of most devices can mess with your circadian rhythm and melatonin production.

. Dim your screen or use a red filter app at night. The bright blue light of most devices can mess with your circadian rhythm and melatonin production. Set it. Alarms are not just for waking up – set a bedtime alarm to remind you that it’s time to wrap it up for the night.

Alarms are not just for waking up – set a bedtime alarm to remind you that it’s time to wrap it up for the night. Lock it. if you’ve got a scrolling habit you need to kick, try an app-blocking app that makes it impossible to get lost in after-hours emails, social media or gaming.

if you’ve got a scrolling habit you need to kick, try an app-blocking app that makes it impossible to get lost in after-hours emails, social media or gaming. Block it. Tell notifications to buzz off if they’re waking you up at night. Put your phone on “do not disturb” mode to block it all out when you’re trying to sleep.

For more information on this free program, or to register, please call 973-470-5773.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual Health Agency serving thenTownship of Little Falls.

###