Drive-In Movie Featuring “Under The Boardwalk”

CLIFTONP, NJ – Grab the family and drive over to Main Memorial Park, located at Park Slope and Main Avenue, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for this year’s Drive-In Movie, sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department in Cooperation with Clifton Against Substance Abuse, Clifton Community Police and the Governor’s Council Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Spend the evening outdoors and enjoy a FREE viewing of “Under the Boardwalk” (rated PG). Two crabs embark on an epic journey to get home after a storm sweeps them away. Their courage soon unites their families, paving the way for great summers to come. — Paramount Pictures. Bring your beach blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the show on a large movie screen, under the twilight following the National Night Out festivities. The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to view-approximately 8:45 p.m. Snacks will be available for purchase. No alcoholic drinks or smoking is permitted on the premises. Children should not be left unattended at any time during the event. A port-a-john will be available on-site.