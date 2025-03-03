Discover The Dedication of WWII Women Pilots

PostEagle

PostEagle March 2, 2025

March 2, 2025 Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events 0 Comments

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – They accepted missions that men shunned, and at lower pay. They endured discrimination. Yet female pilots persevered in the Allied effort against the Axis powers. Join us for a Women’s History Month Friends Adventure, “Women Air Force Service Pilots of World War II,” at the Ocean County Library Stafford Branch, 10 AM Thursday, March 13.

Lecturer and history professor Rick Feingold will illustrate the roles that Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs) played to keep wartime gears turning, such as ferrying aircraft from factories to air bases to free male pilots for combat.

They had no military standing and earned no veterans’ benefits, but they proved that women aviators could stand shoulder to shoulder with men and, in time, won well-earned recognition.

Rick Feingold is familiar to Library patrons for his engaging explorations of iconic people and historic events including Andrew Carnegie, the 1969 “Miracle Mets,” and the World War II escape of his own father’s Army Air Force crew from behind enemy lines in occupied France. He teaches at Bergen Community College, Paramus.

Please register at https://tinyurl.com/OclStfWASP for this free program, sponsored by the Friends of the Stafford Library.

The Friends are volunteers who support the Library through programs, fundraising and advocacy. New members are always welcome. Application forms are available at all OCL branches and reading centers and on the OCL website.

\For more information, stop by the OCL Stafford Branch, 129 North Main Street, Manahawkin, or call (609) 597-3381. See the full schedule of Library programs in the online Calendar of Events.

OCL turns 100 this year and you’re why we’re celebrating! See details on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest and https://theoceancountylibrary.org.