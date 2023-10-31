Discover Lakewood NJ’s Colorful Past

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Even before its founding in 1814, Lakewood was well on its way to establishing the rich cultural heritage that continues today. Learn about the township’s fascinating, multi-faceted history during “Exploring Lakewood’s Historical Past to Present” at the Ocean County Library Lakewood Branch, 7 PM Thursday, November 9.

Dr. Stan Liptzin, Chairperson of the Lakewood Historical Society and Director of the Sheldon Wolpin Lakewood Historical Museum, will be your guide on a wondrous journey through the township’s evolution, from its roots in wood and iron manufacturing to the diverse, culturally complex tapestry that it enjoys today.

Dr. Liptzin will shed light on Lakewood’s roles as a winter resort vacation playground, training site for famous athletes, beacon of cultural enlightenment and fastest-growing community in Ocean County. He’ll supplement his commentary with artifacts from the Sheldon Wolpin Lakewood Historical Museum.

Please register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events for this free program. For more information, visit the OCL Lakewood Branch, 301 Lexington Avenue, or call (732) 363-1435.

