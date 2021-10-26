Are you tired of feeling isolated or stressed out from the pandemic? Help is here!

CLIFTON, NJ – Learn proven life coaching techniques that will help you identify where you’re experiencing the highest levels of stress and a pathway to more joy.

Workshops start on Thursday, March 24th from 7 pm-9 pm, Woodrow Wilson Middle School Auditorium, 1400 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.

Register Today! Workshops are FREE, reservations are required by filling out the google form below

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuMRPZ1eetlo9yTrkXLHoslvXqyVX1OmSRWlLut2YQYL8m4g/viewform?usp=sf_link

Reserved seats enter the auditorium first.

All ages are welcome. Under 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Workshop Include:

Topics on … Understanding Stress and Identifying your Stress Triggers, Stress Evaluations, take-home techniques, handouts, free giveaways, gift cards and much more.

Workshop Schedule:

Thursdays 7 pm-9 pm

March 24,

April 7, 21

May 5, 19

June 2, 16

The Stress Relief PowerPoint presentations are led by Kim Castellano along with support from Mental Health Interns, Catholic Charities Crisis Counselors, and local agencies.

Event information email kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 862-239-5905.

Kim Castellano is a Certified Christian Counselor/Life Coach, Stress Relief Coach, Workshop facilitator, Founder/Director at Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries Clifton NJ and Cable TV Host: Conversations that Inspire.

Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc

www.powerofoneccom.org

862-239-5905

501 (c) 3 Public Charity 453-553-999

Funding for this program is provided by Power of One donors and sponsors