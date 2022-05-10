NJSPBA PRESIDENT COLLIGAN STATEMENT ON NJ SUPREME COURT DECISION TO RELEASE SUNDIATA ACOLI

WOODBRIDGE (May 10, 2022) – New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Colligan released the following statement on the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision to release Sundiata Acoli on parole:

“We stand with our brothers and sisters of the New Jersey State Police during this difficult time. We disagree with the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision and for the court to release that decision during Police Week is a slap in the face to every New Jersey law enforcement officer.”

Submitted by New Jersey State PBA