Day of Dialogue At Chicago History Museum
ILLINOIS – On Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Chicago History Museum please join us for the free Community Celebration and Day of Dialogue Symposium.
The Polish American Historical Association, the Polish Museum of America, and the Chicago History Museum will bring together a symposium featuring sessions on the current exhibition, Back Home: Polish Chicago, the book Footprints of Polonia, the Midwest’s Polish urban communities, and growing up Polish in Chicagoland. From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, enjoy snacks, Grace Bazylewski’s wycinanki workshop, and performances by Lajkonik Song & Dance Ensemble.
To register for and learn more about this free event, please follow this link
https://www.chicagohistory.org/event/partner-event-a-day-of-dialogue-3-16-24/
You may also call the Museum at (312) 642-4600 during regular business hours to register over the telephone.
The Chicago History Museum is located at 1601 North Clark Street in Chicago. There is a parking garage one block north of the Museum at 1730 North Stockton Drive. The fee when parking there with Museum validation is $10/day. Please get validation at the Museum’s Visitors Center. For CTA bus and train lines near the Museum and other directions and hours of operation, check out: https://www.chicagohistory.org/visit/
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.