Day of Dialogue At Chicago History Museum

ILLINOIS – On Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Chicago History Museum please join us for the free Community Celebration and Day of Dialogue Symposium.

The Polish American Historical Association, the Polish Museum of America, and the Chicago History Museum will bring together a symposium featuring sessions on the current exhibition, Back Home: Polish Chicago, the book Footprints of Polonia, the Midwest’s Polish urban communities, and growing up Polish in Chicagoland. From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, enjoy snacks, Grace Bazylewski’s wycinanki workshop, and performances by Lajkonik Song & Dance Ensemble.

To register for and learn more about this free event, please follow this link