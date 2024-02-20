Create Op Art At The Ocean County Library

February 17, 2024

SURF CITY, NJ – In honor of Women’s History Month, join us and create an Op Art masterpiece in the style of a legendary figure. “Bridget Riley: Op Art Rippled Creations” will take place at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 2 PM Friday, March 1.

Op (optical) Art is an abstract style using geometric shapes, patterns and colors to form optical illusions. Bridget Riley has a prominent spot among the artists whose works captured public imagination and brought the genre widespread popularity in the 1960s.

The English artist was one of several who rose to prominence through “The Responsive Eye,” a landmark 1965 exhibit at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Soon Op Art appeared in advertising, fashion, and design, and remains a fixture worldwide.

Please register at http://tinyurl.com/OclLbiOpart to attend this free workshop. All supplies will be provided. For more information, stop by the OCL Long Beach Island Branch, 217 South Central Avenue, Surf City, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events, or call (609) 494-2480.

