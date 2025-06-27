Cooling Centers In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – With the season’s first heat wave upon us, the City of Clifton urges residents without air conditioning to take advantage of air conditioning provided by local shopping centers, movie theaters, and other public buildings.

In addition, the following places in Clifton will be designated as cooling centers:

Clifton Senior Center

900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013

Monday, June 23rd 8:00 am-9:00 pm

Tuesday, June 24th 8:00 am-9:00 pm

Allwood Library

44 Lyall Road, Clifton, NJ 07012

Monday through Wednesday between 10 am-9 pm

Thursday and Friday between 10 am-6 pm

Saturday between 10 am-5 pm

*Please call 973-471-0555 to confirm operating hours.

Any questions regarding heat issues, please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5758.