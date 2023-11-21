Congressman Pascrell Announces Federal Funding To Hire Six New Police Officers In Clifton

Dear friend,

I am excited to announce that the City of Clifton will receive $750,000 to hire six new police officers. This funding comes directly from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).

As the longtime Co-Chairman of the Law Enforcement Caucus in Congress, I have proudly championed the COPS Program. This investment in Clifton will strengthen the bond between law enforcement and our community. Most important this support will empower our community to keep streets safe.

When I informed Mayor Grabowski that we had won this $750,000 for Clifton he was ecstatic, calling my office “a champion for Clifton and law enforcement.” I appreciate his kind words, but rest assured, I will continue to fight in Washington to bring home federal dollars to North Jersey.

Sincerely,

Bill Pascrell Jr.

Member of Congress

9th District of New Jersey

PHOTO: Mayor Grabowski and Congressman Pascrell