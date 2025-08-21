Concert Featuring Acclaimed Polish Pianist, Jacek Kasjan

Orchard Lake, MI – The Polish Institute of Culture & Research at Orchard Lake is proud to announce the opening of its 2025 – 26 season with the “Three B Flat” Piano Concert on Saturday, September 13 at 7:00 PM in the Galeria at Orchard Lake. This inaugural event will feature acclaimed Polish pianist Jacek Kasjan performing a program of masterworks by Bach, Chopin, and Szymanowski in an evening of artistry, heritage, and community celebration.

Kasjan’s artistry and deep musicality have been shaped by an exceptional career. Born in Wrocław, Poland, he began piano studies under Elżbieta Targońska and Mariusz Roguz before continuing in the United States with acclaimed pianist Leszek Bartkiewicz at Macomb Community College. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Wayne State University under Dr. Robert Conway, attended masterclasses with Sara Davis Buechner and David Syme, and later completed graduate studies at Eastern Michigan University with Dr. Joel Schoenhals. Kasjan has performed as a soloist across Poland, Canada, and the United States.

In addition to his concert career, Kasjan serves as organist at Transfiguration Church in Detroit and as music director of the Filarets Choir – Michigan’s oldest active Polish choir – now celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025 under the leadership of President Zdzisław Foryś. The Filarets’ legacy of preserving Polish song and language in America reflects the same cultural devotion that informs Kasjan’s work at the piano.

“We are excited to be hosting such wonderful talent to open our season,” said Ania Bieciuk, Associate Director for Polonia Affairs. “Each performance at the Polish Institute is unique, evocative, and an emotional experience. The Galeria, our crown cultural jewel of Orchard Lake, offers the perfect setting for an evening of world-class artistry. As stewards of culture, we are thrilled to share this remarkable talent with our friends, supporters, and the broader community.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM | Concert begins at 7:00 PM

Location: The Galeria, Orchard Lake Schools

Tickets: $20 (includes concert, reception, and exhibit access)

To reserve your seats today and for more information, visit www.picrol.org or contact info@picrol.org | (248) 836-1284.

Join us as we celebrate the opening of a vibrant new season with an unforgettable evening of music, art, and community spirit.