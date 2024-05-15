Compost Bin & Rain Barrel Sale This Sunday

May 13, 2024

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, May 19, 2024 the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be sponsoring its Spring Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale open to all (no county residency required) at the Ringwood Park & Ride located at 30 Cannici Drive (Ringwood) from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, rain or shine. Composting is nature’s way of recycling by turning your vegetative kitchen scraps, coffee grinds, tea bags, grass clippings, brown leaves and dead garden plants into rich organic compost. This compost can be used in your vegetable and/or flower gardens while keeping the unwanted material out of the landfill. Rain barrels, which enable the collection of water for reuse around your garden, are also for sale.

To purchase a compost bin, rain barrel, or other accessory items and ensure their availability the day of the sale, please visit Passaic County’s online store at www.passaic.compostersale.com where the renowned Earth Machine Compost Bin will be available at a special price of $69.95 (50% off the retail price), as well as rain barrels for $79.95. These items make great gifts, and just in time for Father’s Day! Other items for sale include: kitchen scrap buckets, aerators, chicken-wire style holding bins, and more. Tips on how to compost, as well as on how to utilize a rain barrel effectively to conserve water will be provided at the event. For further information, please call the County of Passaic Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.