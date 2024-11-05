Clifton’s Quarantine Station Exhibit

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents Clifton’s Quarantine Station, this captivating showcase offers a glimpse into the rich history of the Clifton Quarantine Station and its vital role in U.S. agriculture. As part of the exhibition, the Arts Center will host a Meet & Greet Reception on Saturday, November 16th, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet talented sculptors whose animal-themed works are featured in the exhibition.

In addition, a Clifton Coffee House fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 10th, guests can visit the exhibit while enjoying coffee from Campfire Coffee, music from Jamestown Duo and light bites sponsored by JK Realty and the Allwood Diner. Read more and get tickets here: https://cliftonartscenter.org/fundraisers

This unique visual exhibition highlights the historical significance of the United States Department of Agriculture’s operations at the Clifton Quarantine Station. For more than 75 years, this station played a pivotal role in protecting the nation’s animal health, serving as the primary entry point for hoofed animals, prized livestock, exotic species, and racehorses arriving from overseas. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore rare photographs and stories that showcase the station’s contributions to preventing the spread of animal diseases and supporting U.S. agriculture.

The exhibition reveals a fascinating aspect of agricultural history: between 1900 and 1979, over 95% of the cloven-footed animals entering the U.S. from abroad passed through this quarantine station, located in Clifton, NJ. While serving primarily the Port of New York, the station safeguarded not only regional interests but also the nation’s welfare. From antelopes and giraffes to camels, sheep, and musk oxen, countless animals made their way through the Clifton Station, including an Arabian stallion gifted to President Dwight D. Eisenhower by Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba for his Gettysburg, PA farm.

This exhibition is made possible by funding from the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. As 2024 comes to a close, this showcase also marks the beginning of the Clifton Arts Center’s celebration of its 25th anniversary in 2025.

Don’t miss this opportunity to delve into the remarkable history of Clifton’s Quarantine Station and its role in shaping American agriculture!