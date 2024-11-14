Clifton’s Halloween Costume Contest & Scarecrow Building

Halloween Costume Contest & Scarecrow Building Contest Winners Announced

CLIFTON, NJ – On Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Clifton Board of Recreation conducted the annual Halloween Parade and HarvestFest. Over 800 people came out to take part in the costume contest, listen to the CHS Mustang Marching Band play, participate in carnival games, dance to the tunes of our DJ, purchase goods from a variety of vendors and buy a slice of apple pie after the contest winners were announced. The CHS Mustang marching band was all decked out in various Halloween costumes. Prizes were given to the top three band lines. This year’s winners included: 1st place the E Rank dressed as Laundry, 2nd place the J Rank dressed as The Wizard of Oz, and in 3rd place the F Rank dressed as Sesame Street. During the Costume Contest each group paraded past the judges and winners in the following categories were selected: 0-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-12 years, teens and adults, pets, and families and floats. The best 3 costumes in each category also received a trophy. All others received a gift bag for participation. Recreation volunteers and Board of Recreation Members helped to make the event successful. Many donations were made by businesses in the community as prizes for the costume contest. Below is a list of this year’s winners. Congratulations to all!

Pets :

The 3 Best in Group were – Dominick Perino dressed as slinky dog, Vanessa Montesano dressed as Goldilocks, and Katherine dressed as Cruella DeVille. Other winners in the group included – Tiffany, Kayla Denizac, Nancy Ann Cole, Adriana Palacios, and Julia Ruiz.

Floats & Families :

3 Best in Group were: The Aguilar Family dressed as Alien Zone, The Post-Sosa as Sharks, and The Labriola Family dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Other winners in the group included – the Palomino family, the Antonacci family, the Podczerwinski family, the Michelotti family, and the Marrone family.

Ages 0-3:

3 Best in Group were – Akira Rodriguez dressed as an old lady, Journee Tirado as a firefighter, and Kingston Bousque as a zookeeper. Other winners in the group included: Cameron Lopez, Delilah Munger, Lillybeth Reyes, Tyler Hart, Celia Houari, Jasai Rodriguez, Brianna Hart, Montserrat Solis, and Anthony Perez.

Ages 4-5:

3 Best in Group were: –Alexander Gomez dressed as a Transformer, Marceline Amato dressed as a Mother Earth Fairy, and Dylan Bartlett as an astronaut. Other winners in the group included: Syrus, Alaia Teran, Mia Canova, Denzel McEnroy, Alex Hart, and Enrique Solis.

Ages 6-8 :

3 Best in group were: Maeson Hanash dressed as Pennywise, Majesty Castro dressed as Barbie, and Emelia Orey dressed as Glinda the Good Witch. Other winners in the group included: Natalie Gergats, Dhamvi Rana, Prathorlu Patel, Lola Alunger, Roman Reyes, Michael Rupp, Sophia Rupp, Nellie Rios Lauren, Pablo Amastal, Emilia Orey, and Jacob Carrera.

Ages 9-12 :

3 Best in Group were: Nathenial dressed as a vending machine, Jakob Jurado dressed as a boy carrying himself in a box, and Kyle Ross dressed as a pirate ship. Other winners in the group included: Delilah, Alexander Flores, Amanda Durante, Ash, Aadyah Patel, Loreal Castro, Camila Schmid, Nadia Canova, Brielle Perez, Nicholas Leitner, and Aiden Flores.

Adults & Teens:

3 Best in Group were: John & Lily Fair dressed as The Terrifiers, Eileen Negron dressed as the Exorcist, Remdra Arif & Juan Serrano dressed as Silent Hill. Other winners in the group included: Melanie Mejia, Johnathan, Dana Brown, Leslie Alicea, and Emmanuel Solis.

Scarecrow Building Contest:

In addition to the costume contest, a scarecrow-building contest was conducted. Winners were selected for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in addition to 2 honorable mentions. Winners received trophies, goody bags with various coupons and treats, and gift card to target. 1st place went to went to the Mira Vie Residents, 2nd place went to the Brown family, 3rd place went to the Scaduto family and Honorable Mentions were given to the James family and the Curreri family.

Apple Pie Baking Contest:

There were 6 pie entries that made it to the contest on Sunday. Mayor Ray Grabowski, former Mayor James Anzaldi, and Clifton Merchants Tom Hawrylko served as the apple pie judges this year. Prizes were awarded to the top 3 pies. This year’s winners included: 1st place – Donna Popowich, 2nd place- Marilera Riley, and 3rd place – Elysha Ang. Winners received medals and supermarket gift cards. All participants received a gift for entry. Slices of all the pies were sold after the contest results were announced.

Donations were received for various prizes distributed during the costume contest & apple pie baking contest, as well as financial contributions from various organizations and businesses in the community to conduct the HarvestFest. This year’s donors included: Wendy’s of Clifton, Philly Pretzel Factory of Clifton, Angelo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, San Remo, Wize Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, Uno Chicago Grill, Bruno’s Pizza, Villa Roma, Mario’s Restaurant, Master Pizza, Neil’s Pizzeria, Fratelli’s Pizza & Pasta, Botany Village Pizzeria, Brookdale Shoprite, Stop & Shop – Kingsland Ave., Stop & Shop – Broad St. and the Clifton Moose Lodge #657.