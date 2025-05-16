Clifton’s Citywide Garage Sale

Clifton Recreation Department Presents the 2025 Citywide Garage Sale

A Weekend of Bargains, Community, and Fun — All for a Good Cause

Clifton, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is proud to announce the return of the Citywide Garage Sale, taking place Friday, June 6th through Sunday, June 8th, 2025. This much-anticipated annual event invites Clifton residents to set up shop in their own driveways, yards, and garages to sell pre-loved items and hidden treasures—all while supporting a great cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Clifton Heroes Parade Committee, helping fund the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day Parades.

Event Details:

Location: Throughout the City of Clifton

Dates: Friday, June 6 – Sunday, June 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Rain or Shine: Participants may choose to postpone based on weather conditions. To reschedule, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (973) 470-5825.

Registration Information:

Residents must register in person at the City Clerk’s Office (City Hall – 900 Clifton Avenue, 1st Floor).

Cost: $25.00 (includes the $10 City Garage Sale Permit; $15 goes to the Clifton Parade Committee)

Deadline: May 28, 2025

Checks payable to: City of Clifton. No refunds will be issued.

All City of Clifton garage sale rules must be followed. For complete guidelines, contact the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956.

The event will be promoted through local newspapers and social media. A downloadable, categorized list of participating homes will be available at www.cliftonrec.com—grouped by neighborhood (e.g., Athenia, Montclair Heights, Botany, etc.).

2025 Citywide Photo Scavenger Hunt!

On Saturday, June 7th, the Recreation Department will also host a Citywide Photo Scavenger Hunt. Registered participants will travel to garage sales throughout Clifton to snap photos of specific items. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. No purchase necessary—but shopping is encouraged!

To register for the Scavenger Hunt please contact the Clifton Recreation Department (973) 470-5956 www.cliftonrec.com

Join us for a weekend of community fun, bargain hunting, and support for local traditions. Let’s make this year’s Citywide Garage Sale the best yet!

Special thanks to Gild Realty for their generous sponsorship and dedication to community spirit.