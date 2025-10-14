Clifton’s Annual Halloween Parade & HarvestFest

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department will hold its Annual Halloween Parade and HarvestFest, on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The parade features the famous Mustang Marching Band and will include special guests, floats/cars, a wide array of costumes and lots of fun. The parade begins at 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Richardson Scale Park and Van Houten Avenue and proceeds down Van Houten Avenue to the City Hall Municipal Complex where the costume judging will take place. There is no pre-registration or online registration for the costume contest. All individuals wishing to participate in the parade and costume contest must be at their designated corners between 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. to register. Participants must be registered before the parade begins to be eligible for the contest judging. Costumes will be judged in the following categories: Ages 0-3, Ages 4-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12, Pets, Teens & Adults, Floats & Families (2-6 people). Groups/Mascots or organizations that would like to march in the parade must contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 by October 14, 2025. Participants can only be in one category per costume – either individually, by age category or as a family in the family category. In the event of severe weather, only the costume contest will be held at the Clifton High School Gymnasium. Registration will be open from 11:30 am – 12:00 noon. Judging will follow performance of the CHS Mustang Marching Band at 12:15 pm.

Meeting locations for costume contest participants are as follows:

Ages 0-3: Corner of Sago St. & Van Houten Ave. – Total Garment Cleaners

Ages 4-5: Meet in the Edible Arrangements parking lot on Van Houten Ave.

Ages 6-8: Corner of Sebago St. & Van Houten Ave. – Volvoline Instant Oil Change

Ages 9-12: Corner of Penobscot St. & Van Houten Ave. – John D. Pogorelec Jr. Law Offices

Floats & Families: Corner of Orono & Van Houten Ave. – 5 Star Automotive

Pets: Corner of Monhegan St. & Van Houten Ave. – School #13

Teens & Adults: Corner of Machias St. & Van Houten Ave. – School #13

Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. While prizes/awards for the Halloween Parade Costume Contest are being distributed, enjoy the fun festivities available for the whole family. Participate in our Apple Pie Baking Contest or Scarecrow Building Contest (pre-registration required, see our website at www.cliftonrec.com for contest rules). Take a journey on our hayride and make a harvest craft as you explore the many carnival booths, rides, and food concessions. Games and rides range in price from $.25 – $2.00. Cash Only! There is no ATM on site at the event. Volunteers, vendors, and non-profit organizations are always needed. If interested, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470 – 5956.

Apple Pie Baking Contest

Attention all bakers! Enter the Clifton Recreation Department’s annual Apple Pie Baking Contest on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at this year’s HarvestFest. Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration online at www.cliftonrec.com is required to enter the contest. Pies must be homemade and must be brought to the City Hall Municipal Grounds between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. (table will be set-up in the parking lot behind the Clifton Animal Shelter). Prizes are gift certificates to local grocery stores and will be awarded to the top three pies and consolation gifts will be issued for all entries. Winners will be presented at the Harvestfest between 2:00 – 2:30 pm. Please include a list of ingredients on an index card for your apple pie entry.