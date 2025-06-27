Clifton Recreation Department Thanks Participants of Citywide Garage Sale

Clifton, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department extends its heartfelt thanks to all participating households and community members who helped make the 2025 Citywide Garage Sale a tremendous success!

Held from Friday, June 6th through Sunday, June 8th, this much-anticipated annual event saw 107 homes across Clifton transform into pop-up shops offering gently used goods, collectibles, and neighborhood charm. Even with intermittent rain on Saturday, the event carried on with strong community spirit and enthusiasm.

Thanks to generous participation and support, over $2,105 in donations were raised. All proceeds will benefit the Clifton Heroes Parade Committee, helping fund two cherished city traditions: The Memorial Day Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.

A special thank-you goes to Mahmoud Ijbara and Gild Realty for their generous sponsorship, donation of 100 garage sale lawn signs, and promotional billboard on Clifton Avenue. Their commitment to the Clifton community helped boost visibility and participation across the city.

“This year’s Citywide Garage Sale was our best yet,” said a Recreation Department spokesperson. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us celebrate community pride, neighborly connection, and support for local heroes.”

Mark your calendars! The next Clifton Citywide Garage Sale is scheduled for June 6, 7, and 8, 2026 (Friday–Sunday).

For updates and event registration, visit: https://cliftonnj.myrec.com

Contact:

Clifton Recreation Department

(973) 470-5956

cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org