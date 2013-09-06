Clifton Recreation Dept. Looking For Counselors For Summer Programs

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is getting ready for another exciting summer with summer programs, specialty camps, summer concerts, family events and more. We are looking to build our team for the summer! Work as a camp counselor to provide an exciting and safe environment for youth and pre-school aged campers by leading games, songs, crafts and other activities.

Each counselor will work with other counselors to provide weekly camp activities for a total of 6 weeks. Counselors are needed for the Lots-O-Fun, & Summer Days in the Park program. Make a difference in some young people’s lives. The hours are great and the job is fun.

What else can you ask for during the summer! Applicants must be 18 years of age as of June 27, 2022 or older for employment.

Great experience for college students, teachers, peer leaders and other related fields. The job will run weekdays beginning July 5th – August 16th from 8:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Staff will be required to attend mandatory training on various evenings/days in June as well as attending CPR & 1st Aid training in mid-June.

Interested applicants must be available for the duration of the summer (no exceptions). Please email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org to request an application. Completed applications can be returned to the Clifton Recreation Department-900 Clifton Ave. Clifton, NJ 07013 or by email to address listed above.