Clifton Recreation Dept. Hosts 2024 Food Truck & Music Festival

PostEagle

PostEagle September 21, 2024

September 21, 2024 Clifton Events

Clifton Events 0 Comments

Clifton, NJ – The City of Clifton Recreation Department is excited to announce the success of its annual Food Truck & Music Festival, held on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at the Clifton Municipal Complex. This year’s festival brought together food enthusiasts and music lovers from across the region for a day of delicious eats, live entertainment, and community fun.

This event benefits the annual Clifton Memorial and Veterans’ Day parades.

The festival featured an impressive array of food trucks, offering a diverse selection of gourmet cuisine, including everything from savory street food to decadent desserts as well as a beer and wine garden, manned by the Disable American Veterans – Chapter 2. More than 17 food trucks, along with other various vendors selling items of interest participated, providing festival-goers with a wide variety of culinary delights to enjoy.

In addition to the fantastic food, attendees were treated to live music performances throughout the day. Three bands took the stage, playing genres ranging from rock and pop and Latin, ensuring there was something for every taste. The festival also featured a family-friendly activity zone, complete with games, crafts, and interactive entertainment for children of all ages.

The event, which ran from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm, attracted over 1700 participants, solidifying the festival’s place as one of Clifton’s most anticipated annual events.

The 2024 Food Truck & Music Festival would not have been possible without the support of local sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. The Clifton Recreation Department extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to the event’s success, as well as the participating food trucks and performers who made the day unforgettable.

For more information about upcoming events hosted by the City of Clifton Recreation Department, visit our website at https://cliftonnj.myrec.com/ or follow us on social media.