Clifton Organizations Get Help From Wendy’s

WENDY’S SUPPORTS ELKS DRUG AWARENESS PROGRAM

CLIFTON, NJ – Mark your calendar! 10/14/25 Come support the NJ ELKS Northeast District for a fundraiser at Wendy’s, 83 Main Ave in Clifton to benefit the Peer Leadership Conference on Drug Awareness.

The Elks will receive 15% of the TOTAL receipts from all patrons dining in, taking out or driving through between 5-8 PM. No coupons are necessary. So no cooking on 10/14/25! Bring your family, friends and appetites and support the Drug Awareness conferences in our communities.

October is the beginning of Red Ribbon Week and Drug Awareness Month. Watch for the many events in our communities to celebrate putting Drug Awareness in the forefront to keep our children safe.

WENDY’S HELPS NEW VISION PIONEERS CHAPTER 12

CLIFTON, NJ – New Vision Pioneers Chapter 12 (formerly Verizon Pioneers) has partnered with Wendy’s to raise funds to support their organization. Wendy’s will host a fundraiser with the Pioneers on Tuesday, October 21 from 5-8 PM. Wendy’s is located at 83 Main Avenue in Clifton, near Kohls.

No cooking on 10/21/25!!!! Bring family, friends and your appetites between 5-8PM and the Pioneers will receive 15% of the TOTAL receipts for dine in, take out and drive through orders.

Fundraisers are necessary to continue their projects in our communities. Pioneers support our children, seniors, homeless and anyone in need. Joining us at Wendys will enable the Pioneers to give back to those in need.

See you on October 21 from 5-8PM. No coupon or flier needed. Pioneer members will be at Wendys and will tell you all about how you can join us and make a difference in our communities.

