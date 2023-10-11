Clifton Morris Canal Park Clean Up and Invasive Species Presentation

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Green Team/ Environmental Commission received a grant from the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions (ANJEC) to Evict Clifton’s Invasive Species. The grant monies received were used to train and educate Clifton Recreation Park Ranger staff on how to identify invasive species and how to properly remove plants, purchasing equipment needed to complete the project and to hire a speaker to educate the public on Invasive Species. Please see 2 upcoming events below open to the public.

1.) Join the Clifton Green Team/Environmental Commission and Clifton Clean Communities for a Community Cleanup of Morris Canal, which will take place on Saturday October 21, 2023 (Event is rain or shine) from 9 am until 11 am at Morris Canal Park. The exact address is 1115 Broad Street, Clifton NJ 07013. This event is open to the public. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. All cleanup equipment will be provided including gloves and trash bags. Help make Clifton Green and Clean, while you spend quality time with your family and friends and get some great exercise outdoors. This event is sponsored by the Clifton Green Team/Environmental Commission, Clifton Clean Communities, Clifton DPW, Clifton Recreation Department, and the Clifton Health Department.

2.) The Clifton Green Team/ Environmental Commission and Clifton Garden Club will host a presentation on Invasive Species on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Allwood Library, 44 Lyall Rd, Clifton NJ 07014. Michael Van Clef, Ph.D., Invasive Species Strike Team Program Director, will provide a presentation on Invasive Species. This presentation is sponsored by the Clifton Green Team/Environmental Commission and the Clifton Garden Club with grant funding received by ANJEC.

For more information about this press release, please call Jennifer Terwilliger, Clifton Health Department at (973) 470-5769.