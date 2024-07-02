Clifton Independence Day Celebration

June 30, 2024

Clifton Events

CLIFTON, NJ – Come join Clifton Recreation’s celebration of Independence Day on Saturday, July 6th at 4:00 p.m. The family festival will be starting outside Clifton Stadium, 350 Piaget Ave. The day will be filled with fun activities for the whole family such as carnival games, rides, clowns, a DJ and more. Come check out the amazing food vendors we have lined up. It is free to attend the family festival, so bring your family and friends!

Around 6:30 p.m., as the sun starts to set, get ready for pre-firework entertainment followed by fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks will be held inside Clifton Stadium. People who wish to attend the fireworks will have to buy a ticket to get into Clifton Stadium. The pre-sale tickets are available at City Hall and cost $3 per person or $5 at the door. Be sure to buy a ticket for the breathtaking fireworks show. Visit www.cliftonrec.com or call (973) 470-5956 for more information.