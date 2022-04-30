Clifton Health Dept. To Hold Community Baby Shower!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department is partnering with the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine to host the City of Clifton’s first Community Baby Shower on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10am-2pm at Main Memorial Park, located at 1395 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011. If there is inclement weather on this day, the location will be moved to the Clifton Recreation Center, located at 1232 Main Ave. in Clifton, 07011. We will provide you with more details on this as we get closer to the event.

Registration is preferred for this event. To RSVP, please call 973-470-5772. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Join us for a fun and educational day! The City of Clifton’s Community Baby Shower will connect expecting mothers to important nutrition, breastfeeding, financial, childcare and other essential resources provided by our community partners, which will help to improve health outcomes for new mothers and babies.

The Clifton Health Department is also collecting essential items for the Community Baby Shower this week (4/4 through 4/8). Suggested items include the following: diapers (all sizes from newborn to size 5, baby wipes, pacifiers, bibs, baby books, teething toys, baby bottles, baby food, baby lotion, gentle baby soap and shampoo, and gift cards (i.e. Shoprite, Walmart, or Target). Items may be dropped of at the Clifton Health Department, 900 Clifton Ave., 2nd floor, in Clifton.

In 2018, the Clifton Health Department conducted a Community Health Assessment, which identified maternal and infant health as a public health challenge in the City of Clifton. With the help of our community partners, the Community Baby Shower will link expecting mothers to essential resources and supplies, and ultimately improve maternal and infant health outcomes in the City of Clifton.

For more information about this exciting event, please call 973-470-5772.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.