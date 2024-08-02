Family Camp-Out – Friday, August 16th

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be hosting the Family Camp-Out again this summer so grab your tent, sleeping bags, family, friends, fellow residents, and spend some quality time in the great outdoors. The event will be taking place in Albion Park on Friday, August 16th beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will run through Saturday morning, August 17th (rain date Friday, August 23th & Saturday, August 24th). Friday evening enjoy a fun night of entertainment, camping, family games, activities, dinner and “smores”, and relax around our campfire. The following morning enjoy breakfast, cooking, crafts, family fun, and more! This year’s camping theme is “Splash-Tastic Water Safety”.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to come see what camping is all about right in your own backyard. Please note that participants are required to set up tents on their own. If you want a campsite next to a specific family, all parties must check in at the same time. Registered families/groups may set up one tent on each campsite with up to five people staying inside. Admission is $4.00 per person for Clifton residents, and $8.00 per person for non-residents. All participants aged 2 years old and over are required to purchase a ticket even if they are not sleeping over. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at www.cliftonrec.com at the Recreation Office-900 Clifton Ave on the second floor of City Hall. Online registration ends on 8/14/24. If you want to register after this date you will need to call the office and register over the phone. This event is presented by the Clifton Special Police Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Clifton Fire Department, Clifton Recreation Department, Clifton Against Substance Abuse and Stew Leonard’s.