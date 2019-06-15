Clifton, NJ: The Clifton Education Foundation Inc. (CEF), established in 1998, is a group of volunteers committed to raising funds for creative programs and special projects not typically funded by the school budget, to enrich the education of students who attend Clifton Public Schools. Since 1999, CEF has funded 565 school grants totaling over $200,000. The Marie L. Hakim for Future Educators Scholarship, named for their co-founder, has been awarded to eight worthy graduating seniors planning a career in education.

In photo: Makerspace is a place where students can create, problem solve, and develop skills, talents, thinking and mental rigor.

Funds are generated through activities and events and by the generosity of companies, local merchants, professionals and others who support our students and community. CEF is striving to create a stronger social media presence, in an effort to increase visibility, by partnering with local businesses and merchants. With each donation, regardless of amount, CEF will thank and promote the business with an Instagram post and photos, which will be seen by all of the Clifton Public School Instagram accounts, followers and those who view the public account @cliftoneducationfoundation.

It has never been more important to provide support to not only enhance student achievement, but also to help give our students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic the opportunity to reach their full potential. One of the many goals of the foundation this year is to expand their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Makerspace program to include all of the Clifton Public Elementary schools. They hope to build on the successful 2016 initiative, which has helped fund the program in four schools. Additionally, the foundation is committed to helping defray the costs of fine, visual and performing arts in Clifton schools, as well as provide funding for history, physical education, marketing, character education and mindfulness, journalism, environmental initiatives and innovative projects for Clifton’s special needs population.

An investment in our students and schools is an investment in our city and our future. Please take a moment to view the Clifton Education Foundation website at https://cliftoneducationfoundation.org to learn more about the exciting opportunities the foundation affords Clifton students. Donations can be made online by clicking the “Donate” button or may be mailed to Clifton Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2071, Clifton, NJ 07015.

CEF is a non-profit, tax exempt organization, so all donations are tax deductible. Your donation can make a profound difference in the quality of educational opportunities provided for the children in the City of Clifton.

In photo on right: The Sensory Path, a motivating feature in the halls of School 14 helps regular and special education students build connections to the brain, increase ability to follow multi-step directions, enhance communication, coordination, cognitive development and a multitude of other behavioral, physical and educational needs.

Upcoming Fundraiser Events:

May 4, 2022 – C.A.S.T. Film Festival, CHS

May 13, 2022 – Clifton Public Schools District Dress Down Day

May 21, 2022 – Clifton Community Band, Lollipops and Roses 2:00 PM CHS

Please follow the Clifton Education Foundation on Instagram @cliftoneducationfoundation for the latest updates and to show your support!

