Clifton Community Band Concert

Lollipops & Roses XIX

Clifton Community Band’s 20th Anniversary Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Community Band will be performing a selection of concert favorites from the past 20 years on Saturday May 21st @ 2 pm at the Clifton High School Auditorium, 333 Colfax Ave. Robert D. Morgan, Director. Tickets available at the door: Tickets $7 – Children under 12-Free. Contact: CliftonBand@optonline.net or phone 973-777-1781. Proceeds benefit the Clifton Education Foundation & Band Alumni Scholarship Fund.