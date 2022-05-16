Clifton Community Band Concert

Lollipops & Roses XIX
Clifton Community Band’s 20th Anniversary Concert
CLIFTON, NJ –  The Clifton Community Band will be performing a selection of concert favorites from the past 20 years on Saturday May 21st @  2 pm at the Clifton High School Auditorium, 333 Colfax Ave. Robert D. Morgan, Director. Tickets available at the door:  Tickets $7 – Children under 12-Free.  Contact: CliftonBand@optonline.net  or phone 973-777-1781. Proceeds benefit the Clifton Education Foundation & Band Alumni Scholarship Fund.

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us