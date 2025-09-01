Clifton Cares Asking For Your Help

PostEagle

PostEagle August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

CLIFTON, NJ – It’s only August but Clifton Cares, who sends packages to our troops, is asking for your help with sending Holiday greetings to our military.

Clifton Cares will have a booth at the Food Truck Festival on 8/31 on City Hall property, Linzenbold and Well Roads, between 11-7 PM and is asking all attending to stop at the booth and sign a card. You can add greetings from you and your family.

Being away from home at any holiday is difficult but being deployed and in some cases, in harms way is very emotional. So Cliftonites, let’s show our military that although we may not know you, Clifton does care.

Packing for the Holiday will be in November, so your donations for the boxes will begin soon. If you have any candy cookies, Rommen Noodles, beef jerky, please leave it in the box in the entrance hall at City Hall. Please watch the expiration dates.

Donations for postage is always appreciated. Packages now are $24.25 per box and it is possible it may increase before November. Your tax deductible donation, payable to Clifton Cares Inc. can be sent to Clifton Cares Inc., Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

We look forward to seeing you at the Food Truck Festival… The day promises to have something for everyone!