Clifton Calendar

CLIFTON CALENDER OF EVENTS

March 2nd, 2024 – VFW Post 7165 Presents “CORNED BEEF & COMEDY”. The VFW Post 7165 in Clifton will be hosting a CORNED BEEF & COMEDY on March 2, 2024 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Featuring Roro Antonuccio, Jeff Greenberg, Tom Mongelli and Gina DiMaggio. Cash Bar for all beverages. Tickets: $50.00 per person. For more information and/or tickets, call Angela at 973-557-3886. The Post is located at 491 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ.

March 9th, 2024 – St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance. The Athenia Veterans Post Ladies Auxiliary hosts their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 9th at the Athenia Veterans Post, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton from 6 to 10 p.m. Entertainment by DJ Nick Nite and the Jersey Tones. Menu catered by Chef Todd. Tickets: $45.00 per person. Cash Bar. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Ticket deadline: March 1st. For information call Cathy at 973-768-2776.