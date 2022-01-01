Clifton Cable TV Outages

NEW JERSEY – Clifton Cable TV’s channel 77/40 will be experiencing outages for the next several weeks due to ongoing construction and system updates. These outages will affect the channel’s scheduled programming (including live and prerecorded meetings) as well as on demand live streaming. Meetings still will be held in person at City Hall on their regularly scheduled dates and times and can be viewed on the city website the next day via the channel playlists by searching “Cable TV” and selecting “Watch Meeting”.

The ongoing system updates will also impact the live meetings’ microphone and speaker system as well as video calls linked to the meetings. We apologize for the inconvenience and would like to assure that our current upgrades will be designed to provide a better and more immersive experience for all of our viewers and meeting attendees once completed.

Thank you for your patience.

Website link : https://www.cliftonnj.org/268/Cable-TV