Clifton Board of Recreation Holiday Events

Holiday Door Decorating Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – As the Holiday season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting ready to sing songs, string popcorn and decorate their homes with colorful lights. The Clifton Board of Recreation is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest. Take this opportunity to get in the Holiday spirit and spend quality time with your family. Let your creativity and festive ideas take over and make your door a magical sight to see. Ten (10) winners will be selected based on various categories such as most colorful, unusual, beautiful, best theme, creative, original, patriotic, craftsmanship, old fashioned, and child creation. You do not need to choose a specific category when registering unless you are entering the “Child Creation” (a door that is completely created and constructed by a child/children) category. All interested participants must be registered by Friday, December 1st to be eligible. Doors must be ready for judging by Monday, December 4th. The department cannot return to see doors if they have not been completed on time. Judging takes place over the course of a few days so please do not remove decorations from your door until you have been notified that judging has been completed and winners were selected. Participants who live in a multi-family apt. home must decorate a door that judges can access at any time to leave an entry gift, take photos and see the decorations up close. You do not have to be home when judging takes place. Winners will be contacted by phone and email after judging is completed. All participants will receive a small gift for entering the contest. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com, by calling the office at (973) 470-5956 or in person at the Recreation Office -City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. Please Note: If registering online, you must complete the entire online registration process to the end in order for your door to be validated and your name to be placed on the list for judging. Online registration ends 12/1/23 by the end of the business day. The contest is open to Clifton residents only! Tell your family and friends about this fun and friendly contest. Show us what the holidays mean to yo

Clifton Candyland

CLIFTON, NJ – Just in time for the holidays, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., the Clifton Recreation Department will present a wonderful family adventure at the Clifton Candyland event, taking place at the Clifton City Hall Municipal Complex. Put on your hat, mittens and scarf and enjoy the continuous activities running throughout the evening. Have the time of your life as you take a ride on the Polar Express Train, fly and bounce at the Reindeer Flight School, use your night vision to find candy canes at the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt, play interactive games in the Candy Cane Play Station, DIY holiday crafts, enjoy a hot chocolate and cookies at the Santa Snack Shack (other food items will be available for purchase), write a letter to Santa Claus and visit with Santa Claus (don’t forget your camera to take Santa photos). Pre-registration is preferred and gives you a discount. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com (online registration ends 12/7) or at the Recreation Office-City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. The pre-registration cost is $8.00 per person (both parents and children are required to pay) and includes all activities listed above. Children can’t go into event areas without parental supervision. On the day of the event, tickets will cost $11.00 per person. Participants must pick up wristbands at the registration tent on the night of the event upon arrival. The event will be held if snow or rain is in the forecast and may be altered into a drive through event with altered activities due to weather. Call the Recreation Weather Hotline at (973) 470-5680 for weather related event updates.