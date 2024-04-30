Clifton Arts Center Presents Gifts From The Sea

CLIFTON, NJ – Show your Mom or favorite loved one your appreciation with a handmade gift to celebrate Mother’s Day. Employ your creative skills in this 3D workshop. Various natural and manufactured materials will be used to design a unique receptable for small jewelry pieces. For Grades 5 through Grades 9.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at the Clifton Arts Center, 900 Clifton Ave. in the City Hall Complex. Instructor: MaryAnn Baskinger.

Register on www.CliftonRec.com