Clifton Arts Center Hosts Free Finale Art Event

The Clifton Arts Center hosts a Free Finale Art Event with artist talk, reception, and fall programs/events registration.

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center invites the community to an afternoon of creativity and conversation at a special free event on Saturday, August 30, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This “Last Day Art Exhibit / Artist Talk / Reception” will celebrate the closing of Leaning into Artmaking, a vibrant showcase featuring the work of 13 Morris County artists.

Guests will enjoy a final opportunity to view the exhibition before it closes, and at 2:00 PM, acclaimed printmaker DeAnn L. Prosia will give an engaging talk about her artistic process, offering insight into how ideas become extraordinary works of art. Her photorealistic architectural etchings are created through the intricate intaglio technique of line etching—a process that can take her up to 400 hours to complete. Prosia’s work is recognized for its exceptional precision and detail, achieved entirely through cross-hatching and fine line work. Eschewing color or shading, she builds complex cityscapes and architectural scenes using only a sewing needle as her scribe. This painstaking approach results in striking compositions that convey tone, texture, depth, and contrast solely through line.

Her dedication to the craft has earned her over 100 awards, and her work is held in numerous prestigious public and private collections, including the Rockwell Museum, the New York Public Library Print Collection, and the Syracuse University Art Collection.

Visitors can mingle with artists, purchase original artwork, and register in person for upcoming fall art classes and events for both children and adults—all while sampling light refreshments in the gallery’s unique setting.

The afternoon reception is generously sponsored by JK Realty, and attendees will have the chance to win an exclusive door prize as part of the celebration.

No RSVP is required—just come ready to experience inspiring art and connect with Clifton’s vibrant cultural community.

For details, call the Clifton Arts Center at 973-472-5499 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM) or visit www.cliftonartscenter.org.

The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.