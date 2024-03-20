Clifton Earth Day Clean-Up At Dundee Island

“2024 Clifton Annual Earth Day Dundee Day Clean-Up”

Join the Clifton Green Team/Environmental Commission and the Clifton Health Department for Dundee Day, which will take place on Saturday April 13, 2024 (Rain date: Saturday April 20, 2024) from 9am until 11pm at Dundee Island Preserve . The exact address is 4 Ackerman Avenue (to the right of the Route 21 on ramp). This is an event designed to reintroduce and reconnect local communities to the Passaic River. Our hope is to provide an opportunity for the public to see the River in a positive way and to celebrate Earth Day. It is open to the public and includes a variety of agencies and community leaders. This year we will be planting a tree for Arbor Day.

The event will include a cleanup of Dundee Island Preserve and education about watershed pollution. During the cleanup, we will be planting some native plants, removing invasive plants, and conducting general maintenance including litter patrol. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. All cleanup equipment will be provided including gloves and trash bags. Help make “Clifton Green and Clean”, while you spend quality time with your family and friends and get some great exercise outdoors. For more information about the program, please call the Clifton Health Department at (973) 470-5760.

This event is sponsored by Clifton’s Historic Botany District, Americorps New Jersey Watershed Ambassador, Clifton Clean Communities, Clifton DPW Recycling, Clifton Recreation Department, and the Clifton Health Department.