Clifton Announces 2025 Food Truck, Music Festival & Car Show

To Benefit Memorial Day and Veterans Day Parades

Clifton, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is proud to announce the return of its Food Truck, Vendor, Craft, Car Show, Cornhole Tournament & Music Festival, taking place Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Clifton Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Avenue (Linzenbold Drive & Well Road).

This all-day community celebration will feature an exciting lineup of food, entertainment, and activities — with all proceeds benefiting the Clifton Heroes Parade Committee in support of Clifton’s annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day Parades.

Attendees can look forward to:

Food Trucks from across Northern New Jersey offering signature dishes.

from across Northern New Jersey offering signature dishes. Beer & Wine Garden serving craft brews and wine selections.

serving craft brews and wine selections. Vendor and Craft Market showcasing local artisans and businesses.

showcasing local artisans and businesses. Kids Fun Zone & Rides for family-friendly entertainment.

for family-friendly entertainment. Live Music Performances throughout the day: Swingman and the Misfit Mutts – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Orquesta La Caribena – 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM Alternate Groove Party Band – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

throughout the day: Car Show featuring classic and specialty vehicles.

featuring classic and specialty vehicles. New This Year – Cornhole Tournament: Open to ages 18+, all skill levels welcome. Prizes and bragging rights await the 2025 champions. Registration available at www.cliftonrec.com.

In addition to the attractions, guests will have the opportunity to sign Christmas cards for troops currently serving overseas.

Event Admission: $5.00 per person (children 36” & under free).

Parking: Free at the Municipal Complex and Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Avenue (directly behind the venue).

“This festival is a great way to close out the summer with good food, great music, and community spirit — all while raising money to honor our veterans and active service members,” said Debbie Oliver, Recreation Supervisor for the Clifton Recreation Department.

For more information, visit www.cliftonrec.com or contact the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956.

About the Clifton Recreation Department

The Clifton Recreation Department provides year-round programs, events, and activities designed to enrich the community’s quality of life. From cultural festivals to youth programs, the department is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for residents of all ages.