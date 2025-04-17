City of Clifton Joins PVWC and SHARES To Announce Utility Bill Assistance Program

PostEagle

PostEagle April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Clifton, NJ – The City of Clifton is proud to support a newly launched partnership between the Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) and the nonprofit, Statewide Heating Assistance and Referral for Energy Services (SHARES). Through this partnership, financial relief will be made available to households struggling with utility costs.

On April 10, 2025, Mayor Raymond “Ray” Grabowski was invited to join a press conference announcing the new collaboration. The event featured several distinguished speakers, including PVWC Executive Director James “Jim” Mueller, Senator Benjie Wimberly, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, SHARES CEO Cheryl Stowell, and PVWC Commissioner Ruby Cotton of Paterson. Additionally, newly appointed PVWC Commissioner Deborah Rizzi of Clifton was also in attendance. The press conference was coordinated and hosted by PVWC–notably Public Information Officer Bryan Frierson–at the Andie C. Levine Little Falls Water Treatment Plant in Totowa, New Jersey.

The Municipal Customer Assistance Program (MCAP) will assist income-qualified households facing financial hardship. Through the MCAP, eligible customers may receive grants of up to $200 per utility–water, sewer, and electric–for a total of up to $600 per year. To qualify for assistance, applicants must have an active utility account, be in arrears on their bills, earn at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level, and meet other eligibility requirements such as household size. Emphasizing the importance of such initiative, PVWC Executive Director Jim Mueller said, “It is essential that we provide a safety net for those in need, ensuring that they have access to the basic utilities necessary for health and well-being.”

The program gives priority consideration to seniors and individuals with disabilities, and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are exhausted. Assistance covers consumption charges only and cannot be used for deposits, late fees, or reconnection costs.

Speaking on behalf of Clifton, Mayor Grabowski stated, “No family should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. Grants like these are crucial in offering stability when life throws the unexpected our way. The MCAP will provide immediate relief while preserving the dignity and security of our neighbors going through tough times.”

For more information on eligibility and how to apply now, please visit sharesnation.org.

Photo courtesy of Passaic Valley Water Commission: