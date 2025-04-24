City of Clifton Appoints Interim City Manager

PostEagle

PostEagle April 21, 2025

April 21, 2025 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

Clifton, NJ – The City of Clifton is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary S. DeMarzo as Interim City Manager, marking a decisive step forward during a pivotal period of transition. DeMarzo succeeds the temporary leadership of First Assistant City Attorney Andrew ‘Andy’ Oddo, who stepped in following the retirement announcement of former City Manager Dominick ‘Nick’ Villano, who served Clifton with distinction for more than 15 years. With the retirement of City Attorney Matthew ‘Matt’ Priore, effective April 16, 2025, Oddo has resumed the position of First Assistant City Attorney alongside Thomas ‘Tom’ Egan, who has held the same title for 18 years. Both will continue to lead the Legal Department while the City works to replace Priore.

About Gary DeMarzo

Gary S. DeMarzo emerged as a top candidate from a competitive pool of nine applicants and was selected as one of three finalists during a special City Council meeting on April 11, 2025. Following a formal interview, he was appointed Interim City Manager by a vote of the City Council during closed session at its meeting on April 15, and officially began service the next morning on April 16, 2025.

DeMarzo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Rowan University and Master of Public Administration from Rutgers University. His career began in law enforcement, where he served as a police officer in the City of Wildwood. He later transitioned to public office, serving two years as an elected Commissioner on Wildwood’s Board of Commissioners and an additional two years as Wildwood City Mayor. In the private sector, DeMarzo is an Aviation Consultant with a worldwide footprint. He is also a seasoned commercial helicopter pilot, demonstrating versatility and technical expertise across industries.

In April 2022, DeMarzo was appointed as dual Township Administrator and Personnel Officer in Upper Township, New Jersey. During his tenure, he resolved longstanding legal disputes, improved labor relations, realized millions of dollars in grant funding, and implemented administrative policies. His efforts enhanced the operational stability and internal cohesion of the Township, earning recognition for restoring efficiency and transparency to local government.

Beyond his career, DeMarzo remains rooted in community involvement. Actively supporting his local Boy Scout troop with his wife of 25 years, he is involved in youth initiatives alongside his son–a Life Scout now pursuing the rank of Eagle Scout. DeMarzo’s trajectory into executive

municipal management, combined with his dedication to civic participation, reflects a personal and professional philosophy centered on public service and community-oriented leadership.

Looking Forward

Entrusted with guiding the City of Clifton through its leadership transition, DeMarzo will prioritize the development and advancement of the City’s budget, including a special City Council budget meeting scheduled for April 21, 2025. He also prioritizes clear, consistent communication across all City departments as well as maintaining alignment with the City Council. Additionally, he plans to refine policymaking processes and improve public engagement to create more inclusive opportunities for residents to participate meaningfully in civic life.

“As Clifton moves forward, my goal is to support a seamless transition while keeping the City’s essential operations strong and steady,” said DeMarzo. “We will face the challenges ahead with focus, collaboration, and clarity—anchored in a shared dedication to service and responsibility.”

The City of Clifton welcomes Mr. DeMarzo and looks forward to his contributions during this pivotal time. With decades of combined experience in public safety, political office, municipal administration, and more, he brings a pragmatic, people-first approach to governance that aligns with Clifton’s enduring values and commitment to excellence.

Submitted by Margaret Morse

Office of Communications – Clifton, NJ