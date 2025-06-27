City of Clifton Announces 2025 Independence Day Celebration

June 23, 2025

Clifton, NJ – The City of Clifton is thrilled to host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 6, 2025 in- and outside Clifton Stadium located at 350 Piaget Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011. This year marks a major milestone—for the first time in more than 50 years, the 2025 Independence Day Celebration will include a carnival. Featuring live entertainment, food, fireworks, and more, this full day of festive fun is open to all residents and visitors alike. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be rescheduled for Monday, July 7, 2025.

Fireworks admission is just $3 per person when purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the City Clerk’s Office and Recreation Department within City Hall located at 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Day-of tickets will also be sold at the stadium for $5 per person. This ticket grants access to the fireworks spectacular only; tickets for bounce houses, carnival rides, and carnival games will be sold separately. Re-entry to the stadium will be permitted with a valid ticket, and festivities will unfold in three exhilarating stages.

At 12:00 PM, a variety of food trucks will line Main Avenue, serving a diverse selection of delicious cuisine. At the same time, Bounce House King will set up a fun, family-friendly zone featuring inflatable bounce houses that will remain open for children to enjoy until 6:00 PM.

At 3:00 PM, the celebration expands as carnival rides from McDaniel Brothers Shows open to the public outside Clifton Stadium along Day Street. Classic carnival games will also open, offering a prize for every player. During this time, additional food options and vendor tents will join the festivities while attendees enjoy an afternoon of free activities like balloon artists, face painting, temporary tattoos, costumed characters, and whimsical clowns.

At 6:30 PM, stadium gates will open exclusively for fireworks ticketholders. The crowd will be treated to a special two-hour concert by the Clifton Community Band alongside a live DJ. Local Cliftonites from the Woodrow Wilson Middle School Choir will proudly perform the National Anthem and once the sun has officially set, the City of Clifton’s famous fireworks spectacular will light up the night sky.

Inside the stadium, concessions will be run by the Clifton Football Booster Club, in partnership with the Clifton Board of Education. Packaged snacks such as chips, candy, and beverages will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Clifton Mustangs football team.

Businesses and organizations are invited to be part of this exciting event by becoming sponsors. The Clifton Holiday Committee is currently accepting sponsorships, including the opportunity to sponsor a carnival ride for as low as $250—a phenomenal way to reach an audience of up to 10,000 spectators while supporting a cherished Clifton tradition. Community members are also warmly invited to contribute donations, ensuring this beloved event continues on for generations.

To ensure public safety throughout the fireworks spectacular, several measures will be in effect. Park Slope between Day Street and Main Avenue will be closed beginning at 7:00 PM. Day Street between Park Slope and Route 46 will also close at 7:00 PM. Lastly, Main Avenue between Park Slope and Piaget Avenue will close at 8:30 PM. Clifton Police Department, Fire Department, Health Department, Department of Public Works, and Emergency Medical Services will all be on-site in addition to security provided by the Clifton Board of Education. Public restrooms equipped with hand-sanitizing stations will also be available for attendees.

With safety preparations in place and the stage set for another memorable event, Councilwoman Pino shared, “I am honored to lead this year’s 4th of July celebration; a city tradition that brings Clifton’s beautifully diverse community together for a day of pride, joy, and connection,” she said. “In a place proudly known as ‘The City That Cares,’ this celebration is a true reflection of who we are: united, community-driven, and full of heart.”

For more information about the 2025 Independence Day Celebration, sponsorships, or donations, please contact the Office of the City Manager at (973) 470-5854. Come join the City of Clifton for a day filled with festive fun, food, and fireworks as we celebrate America’s 249th birthday!