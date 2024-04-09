City Green Volunteer Kick Off In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – Join us as we kick of City Green’s 2024 Volunteer Season! City Green’s Farm Eco-Center relies on the hard work of community volunteers to help keep our gardens, fields, and green spcaes looking beautiful and maintaining their function for the benefit of the larger community. Volunteers at City Green get to work outdoors, in a group setting with our friendly team of gardeners and farmers. For this very special, first day of volunteering, you’ll get to enjoy refreshments and take home a thank you gift from our farm.

All City Green Volunteers must attend an annual volunteer orientation and safety training. The Volunteer Oreintations are conducted twice a month, for 30 minutes before the start of the volunteer session. Please see the Volunteer Page of our website for the list of upcoming Volunteer Orientation dates.

Volunteer Kick Off Schedule for April 17, 2024 (9:30 am – 7:00 pm)

171 Grove St., Clifton, NJ 07013

Morning Garden Volunteers

9:30 – 10:00: Orientation

10:00 -12:00: Volunteer Session

12:00 – 12:30: Refreshments & Gifts & Cleanup

Afternoon Farm Volunteers

4:30 – 5:00: Orientation

5:00 – 7:00 Volunteer Session

7:00 -7:30 Refreshments & Gifts & Cleanup

www.citygreenonline.org

973-869-4086

info@city-green.org