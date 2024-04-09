Post Eagle Newspaper

Tuesday

Apr 9, 2024

45°F, few clouds
New Jersey

Time Now

12:00:00

City Green Volunteer Kick Off In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – Join us as we kick of City Green’s 2024 Volunteer Season! City Green’s Farm Eco-Center relies on the hard work of community volunteers to help keep our gardens, fields, and green spcaes looking beautiful and maintaining their function for the benefit of the larger community. Volunteers at City Green get to work outdoors, in a group setting with our friendly team of gardeners and farmers. For this very special, first day of volunteering, you’ll get to enjoy refreshments and take home a thank you gift from our farm.

All City Green Volunteers must attend an annual volunteer orientation and safety training. The Volunteer Oreintations are conducted twice a month, for 30 minutes before the start of the volunteer session. Please see the Volunteer Page of our website for the list of upcoming Volunteer Orientation dates. 

Volunteer Kick Off Schedule for April 17, 2024 (9:30 am – 7:00 pm)
171 Grove St., Clifton, NJ 07013

Morning Garden  Volunteers
9:30 – 10:00: Orientation
10:00 -12:00: Volunteer Session
12:00 – 12:30: Refreshments & Gifts & Cleanup

Afternoon Farm Volunteers
4:30 – 5:00: Orientation
5:00 – 7:00 Volunteer Session
7:00 -7:30 Refreshments & Gifts & Cleanup

www.citygreenonline.org
973-869-4086
info@city-green.org

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

Popular Tags