Ciattarelli Greets Andrea Slowikowski

Post Eagle

Post Eagle September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli greets Bergen County Commissioner Candidate Andrea Slowikowski at Reds Restaurant. Ciattarelli lost to Governor Murphy in the 2021 race during the pandemic. He is attempting to avenge his loss against Democratic Congresswomen Mikey Sherrill. Murphy narrowly won re-election while Sherrill has steamrolled her opponents winning in 2018,’ 20,’ 22, & ’24.

Candidate Ciattarelli hopes to ride a rising Republican tide cutting into Democratic dominance in New Jersey. President Donald Trump lost N.J. by a narrow margin.

Demarest Council President Slowikowski was re-elected in 2024. She is the sole Republican elected official in Demarest, a town dominated by Democratic registration. Ciattarelli is hoping to win Bergen County which could decide the fate of the Governor’s Race. “I feel winning Bergen County which is larger in population than many states in America could decide the 2025 election,” voiced Jack.

Andrea is married to Robert Slowikowski who was born in Poland. She is a Tenafly High School graduate. Higher education was gained with an undergraduate degree from Providence College in Rhode Island and a MBA from the Columbia Business School. Her degree from Columbia came with Magna Cum Laude honors. She is the proud mother of four children: 2 boys and 2 girls. Her husband is the Chief Lending Officer of Blue Foundry Bank. She is the owner and manager of a commercial real estate business.

The 2025 Commissioner Race has 3 seats up. All Commissioners are Democrats. Andrea’s Republican running mates are Jay Costa, Jr. and John Denice.

Photo and Story by Jim Dombrowski